/ Ben Kritz

OVER the past few days we have been subjected to a crescendo, led by Senator Dick Gordon at his umbrage-filled best, of self-righteous hysterics over the Department of Health’s aborted dengue vaccination program, following an announcement by drug maker Sanofi Pasteur on November 29 that the Dengvaxia vaccine could cause “more cases of severe disease” under certain circumstances.

Let’s clarify a couple of points: First, there is genuine cause for alarm, because those certain circumstances potentially apply to tens or even hundreds of thousands of Filipino children. Second, the chief architect of the greed-driven bumblefuckery that has led to this mess is former president BS Aquino III, as becomes clear when one reviews the timeline of this whole sorry saga.

Be that as it may, Gordon, along with some of his fellow legislators in the House of Representatives, had the opportunity to stop this potential public health crisis before it even started, and completely dropped the ball. If the country’s worst fears are realized and the next couple of years see an epidemic of severe and/or fatal dengue infections, he and the then-leaders of the House committees on Health and Public Accountability ought to make sure there are enough seats in the dock for themselves, alongside Bobo the Simpleminded and those of his minions who had a hand in all this.

Rush job

On December 1, 2015, BS Aquino III had a meeting described as a “courtesy call” with officials of pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur in Paris. At that point, Sanofi was just over a week away from securing Mexican approval for commercial distribution of its new Dengvaxia vaccine; the Philippines would not be the first country in the world to roll out the miracle drug, but it could be the first in Asia, and one imagines that the publicity-hungry N/A was not really a tough sell for the company.

It took exactly three weeks for the Philippine Food & Drug Administration to approve Dengvaxia (on December 22), and on January 5, 2016 – the two announcements literally book-ended the holiday break – then-DOH Secretary Jannette Garin announced the government’s astonishingly ambitious vaccination program. At a cost of P3.5 billion for the vaccine, which Garin vaguely said at the time was being funded by revenues from the sin tax, the DOH would inoculate 1,077,623 9-year-old public school students in the NCR, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon; the Dengvaxia treatment would require three doses given at two-month intervals.

Take a moment to let this sink in: In 35 days, a period which included the Christmas holiday, the government went from zero to rolling out a massive public health program, one that would affect more than a million kids, take more than a year to complete, and require more than 3.2 million doses of a new vaccine that was still in late-stage trials, using a vaguely-sourced budget that was equal to nearly half the DOH’s full-year budget for vaccines and other medicines, and would be launched just about six weeks before the national election.

And no one questioned this.

No one would until late March, when it was reported that four people who were part of a clinical trial died after being given the vaccine, which had arrived in the Philippines on February 11. On March 28, Garin dismissed the connection between the deaths and the vaccine – and to be fair, what information could be obtained about the cases suggested she was right – and said that Dengvaxia had the backing of the World Health Organization (WHO). That was slightly misleading, because at that point the WHO had not yet issued a formal approval (that would be released on April 18), although it had made several statements endorsing both the Dengvaxia vaccine and the DOH’s program. Without any significant opposition being raised to it, the program got underway in earnest on April 4.

Early warnings

Those deaths were part of a number of worrisome problems that seemed to be connected to the Dengvaxia vaccine, if only coincidentally; in similar pre-deployment tests in Mexico and other countries, complications had also arisen.

It is important not to blow things out of proportion, however; then, as now, the problems that were being seen were not problems with the vaccine itself, but conditions that could cause complications. This is actually not unusual for a vaccine, which is by nature a bit tricky; that is why testing ordinarily takes a long time unless the vaccine is being deployed in response to a crisis, which was how the DOH and Sanofi were characterizing the situation in this country.

On the part of the DOH, the cynical view would be that the program was being hastened as a political campaign stunt in support of the rapidly-declining administration candidates; the view that gives the DOH the benefit of the doubt might simply dismiss it as exuberance at finally getting to implement its long-desired program, borne out of genuine concern about the persistent high incidence of dengue infection in the Philippines. The truth is that it was probably a bit of both. In any case, the clear evidence that it was indeed haste was the supplemental budget; whatever the DOH was planning for an anti-dengue vaccination program, they weren’t planning it for 2016 before N/A had that apparently fateful meeting with Sanofi in December 2015.

On Sanofi’s part, however, there was a clear business motive. Vaccines are losers for pharmaceutical companies; expensive to produce, difficult to market, and subject to small profit margins. The faster Sanofi could get Dengvaxia sold and establish market leadership with it, the better off the company would be; others were already working on their own dengue vaccines, so if Sanofi encountered any obstacles, it could see a considerable investment go up in smoke.

Barely a week into the DOH vaccination campaign, there was another disturbing report: An 11-year-old boy who had received the vaccine on March 31 as part of a test group had died. Again, the DOH dismissed the connection with the vaccine, but in a way that should have instantly – but didn’t – caused alarm about how the DOH was screening vaccine recipients; the child had a congenital heart defect, it was reported, and probably shouldn’t have been inoculated.

And still no serious questions were raised. Almost on cue, the WHO issued its formal approval a week later, on April 18: Dengvaxia was recommended for populations with a dengue infection incidence of at least 50%, should be administered on the three-dose, six-month schedule, and should not be given to children under nine years.

New leadership, same old stumble and heave

With the country swept up in election frenzy, the vaccination issue faded from the public ken until July 18, when Aquino holdover and new DOH Secretary Paulyn Ubial issued an order “deferring” the program, citing the questions about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy that were being raised. Ubial’s later actions, however, would lend weight to the quietly-circulating tsismis that the “deferral” was not so much motivated by clinical concern as it was by Ubial’s desire to take the piss out of Garin, with whom she had feuded. The concerns were still very much alive, though; on July 28, the WHO issued a formal position paper on Dengvaxia that was even more carefully-worded than its April endorsement, stressing it should only be used in areas where there was a severe dengue problem, and that careful screening and monitoring of recipients should be carried out.

Under Ubial the DOH had prioritized its own vetting of the vaccine it now had a warehouse full of and was still administering to students who had already been given their first or second doses. A review by a panel of experts was inconclusive; Dengvaxia seemed to have some serious side effects for a small number of patients, and these questions were yet to be resolved by clinical study, but otherwise seemed to be largely effective. The review did not, however, reach an unequivocal conclusion one way or another; although it is somewhat speculative, it seems as though the fact that the vaccination program was essentially in caretaker mode at that point was taken as a sign that the DOH would hold off on restarting it at full scale until more clinical trials were completed.

Despite the unanswered questions, Ubial reversed her earlier decision on September 28, issuing an exemption for Dengvaxia and allowing the vaccination program to proceed. And finally, 21 months after the scheme was first hatched, questions about it were raised at an official level. On October 5, the chair of the House committee on Health, Quezon City 4th district Rep. Angelina Tan, filed a resolution calling for an inquiry; this emerged after the DOH announced plans to expand the vaccination program to the Visayas in a hearing on the 2017 budget. On October 17, Nueva Ecija 1st district Rep. Estrellita Suansing also filed a motion calling for hearings.

The matter was not pursued with anything resembling a sense of urgency, however; it would be more than a month before the Health committee would convene for its hearings (November 21), and then immediately postpone them when they realized they had neglected to include former DOH chief Janette Garin on the list of “resource persons.” In the meantime, responding to the controversy that was beginning to cause a minor media stir, the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination issued a statement supporting the DOH program and calling for its expansion.

More blown chances

On December 6, the Health committee hearings resumed, while across town, Senator Gordon was lording over his own “blue-ribbon” panel on the matter, primarily focusing on the question of how the DOH managed to get its hands on P3.5 billion that wasn’t in its budget for 2016. Over in the House, the committee heard from Dr. Anthony Leachon, an independent director at PhilHealth and a member of DOH’s panel of experts, who said that the panel had actually recommended the deferral issued in July by DOH head Ubial, after two people reportedly died after being given the vaccine in another trial group.

Despite Leachon’s revelations, and despite Gordon’s catching DOH officials with no legitimate explanation for how they developed or funded a huge, rapidly implemented, election year public health drive, neither hearing accomplished anything except to generate a bit of news copy for a day or so, and the issue was quickly forgotten for the time being.

In another development that must have put Sanofi executives on edge, Japan-based pharmaceutical company Takeda announced just after Christmas that it had made significant progress on its own dengue vaccine, and was in the process of developing a clinical trial program. The Philippines, where Takeda has a sizable presence, would be one of the countries where the trial would be conducted, the company said.

Meanwhile, the lame efforts of the Legislature to appear relevant and involved continued, with the House committees on Health and Public Accountability forming a joint panel to continue the inquiry into the vaccination controversy. A hearing was held on February 21, 2017 – the program now progressing according to the whims of the DOH for more than a year – where former DOH secretary Garin was quizzed about the program’s out-of-spec budget; but again, the hearing produced no actual result. Nor would anything emerge from the joint panel’s next hearing, which was not held until late July.

In the intervening five months, the DOH seemed to be making a concerted effort to give everyone the impression that they were quickly losing control of their own program. On May 5, the department announced that the vaccination program would be halted after those children who had already started the inoculation process were given their third injections. On June 9, however, the DOH said that it would extend the vaccination program to Cebu. The dubious reason for the sudden change in plans was that barely half of the schoolchildren targeted in the original program had received the vaccine, leaving a considerable surplus inventory that needed to be used before it expired.

And that was basically the end of the Dengvaxia controversy until last week. Although there was some low-volume skepticism being raised by some, and Sanofi and Watsons Pharmacy were hit by the FAA for improperly advertising Dengvaxia in October – for which each had to pay a fine in the breathtaking amount of P5,000 – there was no real outcry raised, and certainly not any definitive action taken, until the crisis exploded with Sanofi’s warning on November 29.

How big a problem this might become is anyone’s guess; although the DOH finally halted the program last Friday – two years to the day after BS Aquino’s fateful meeting in Paris – the damage, as the horde of new critics have been hysterically highlighting for the past few days, may have already been done to more than 700,000 Filipino kids. Although the risk is real, again it must be stressed that it is important not to blow it out of proportion. What the Sanofi advisory says exactly is, “For those not previously infected by dengue virus, however, the analysis found that in the longer term, more cases of severe disease could occur following vaccination upon a subsequent dengue infection.”

What that means, exactly, is that if your child has not ever had dengue fever, has had the Dengvaxia injections, and at some point is infected with dengue, he might become severely ill. That’s not exactly a death sentence, and if anything, should be taken as motivation to make a bigger priority of dengue prevention efforts.

But it’s bad enough, as warnings go; certainly bad enough from the pharmaceutical company’s perspective that commercial distribution should be stopped until more testing is done, and from a parent’s point of view, bad enough to conclude that there is no way in hell my kids are getting those shots.

And it didn’t have to reach this point. Any of those so-called leaders expressing outrage about the whole thing now could have, at any point after the FDA’s unprecedented quick and highly questionable approval of Dengvaxia on December 22, 2015, which is when the drug first appeared on the public radar, put a stop to it; if not for the questions about the drug’s safety, which were public knowledge as early as April of last year, then for the blatant misdirection of public resources for obvious political purposes by the former administration even before then.

But they didn’t; instead, they resorted to their standard “let’s make it look like we’re actually working” trope, a few rounds of the historically utterly useless grandstanding called “hearings in aid of legislation,” called it a day, and infuriatingly are being praised for making a fuss now, long after whatever harm may come from their inaction is already done.